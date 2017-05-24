Moyes resigns  as Sunderland manager

Sunderland will begin life in the second tier with yet another manager after their relegation was followed by the resignation of David Moyes.

Former Everton and Manchester United boss Moyes resigned on Monday, about 24 hours after the Black Cats' dismal Premier League campaign came to a conclusion.

Moyes' side finished bottom of the table and 16 points adrift of safety, having won just six of their 38 games.

Moyes is the sixth full-time manager to leave the Stadium of Light in just over four years.

Having established his reputation over 11 impressive years in charge of Everton, it is the fourth job the Scot has left since 2013.

The Scot, 54, made the decision to leave after a meeting with chairman Ellis Short and chief executive Martin Bain and opted to do so without a pay-off.

Former Sunderland striker Kevin Phillips is the bookmakers' early favourite to fill the vacant post, ahead of the likes of ex-Sunderland boss Roy Keane, his old Man United teammate Ryan Giggs and former Derby manager Nigel Pearson.

Moyes was appointed only last summer and hoped to revive his career after failed stints at United and Real Sociedad.

He attended the League Managers Association awards event on Monday evening but did not speak to reporters.