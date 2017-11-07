Moyes set to replace sacked Bilic

West Ham sacked manager Slaven Bilic yesterday after a poor run of results that has left them in the English Premier League's relegation zone.

The club said a new manager will be appointed in the coming days, with former Everton and Manchester United boss David Moyes widely expected to take over.

Bilic said: "I expected it. There are no hard feelings. I can be very proud of my work here. We didn't start this crucial season well... The manager is the one who pays the price."

The Croat had led West Ham to seventh spot in 2015/2016, his first season in charge.