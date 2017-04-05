Moyes will not resign over 'slap' remark

Sunderland boss David Moyes does not fear for his job and never considered resigning over his "slap" remark to a female reporter.

As the Football Association confirmed it would ask the club for an explanation of Moyes' comments to BBC Newcastle and Radio Five Live reporter Vicki Sparks, the 53-year-old Scot made a public apology, but vowed to carry on in his post.

Speaking to national newspapers at his pre-match press conference ahead of Sunderland's Premier League trip to Leicester this morning (Singapore time), he said when asked if he had considered resigning: "No, never a consideration."

Moyes is also confident he can carry on with his job with owner Ellis Short and chief executive Martin Bain having been aware of what happened for some time.

A contrite Moyes found himself at the centre of a storm after video footage emerged of what he thought was off-camera comments to Sparks in the wake of a post-match interview on March 18.

The video, which was published by the Daily Star on Monday, captured the manager reacting to a question he did not like, saying: "You were just getting a wee bit naughty at the end there, so just watch yourself.

"You still might get a slap even though you're a woman.

"Careful the next time you come in."

Both Moyes and Sparks were laughing during the exchange and the reporter did not make a complaint, although colleagues were unimpressed when they heard what had been said.

Speaking at his press conference, the Black Cats boss said: "In the heat of the moment, I made a mistake in my comments to a BBC reporter, which I profoundly regret. I was disappointed with myself for it.

"I subsequently phoned the reporter and apologised, which she accepted.

"It's not my character, as most people know and, once again, I apologise for it."

However, shadow Sports Minister Dr Rosena Allin-Khan called upon the FA to take action via her Twitter account.

Dr Allin-Khan tweeted: "David Moyes cannot get away with these sexist threats - the @FA must take action immediately."

Asked if he was sexist, Moyes replied: "No. I think people who don't know me would say that and, as I said, in the heat of the moment, I used the wrong words."

Sunderland consider the matter dealt with and released a statement which said: "David and the reporter spoke to one another subsequently and the matter was resolved amicably."

The BBC, too, was content with Moyes' apology.