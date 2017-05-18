M'sia-N.Korea game postponed

Football Association of Malaysia general secretary Hamidin Amin hopes Malaysia's postponed Asian Cup qualifier against North Korea will be played in a neutral venue, saying such an arrangment would be "better for both teams".

The match, originally scheduled to be held in Pyongyang on March 28 before being put off to June 8, has now been pushed back to Oct 5 by the AFC.

Tensions between the two nations rose in the aftermath of the killing of Kim Jong Nam, estranged elder half-brother of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, in Kuala Lumpur in February. - REUTERS