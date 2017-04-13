Muangthong defeat Ulsan
Thai champions Muangthong United took a huge step towards the AFC Champions League knock-out stage after beating South Korea's Ulsan Hyundai 1-0 last night.
Captain Teerasil Dangda scored the winner in the 37th minute at the SCG Stadium in Nonthaburi, stabbing home from close range after Mongkol Tossakrai had headed a long ball into his path.
With the win, Muangthong, who are coached by former S.League player Tawan Sripan, leapfrogged Kashima Antlers to lead Group E. Kashima lost 2-1 at Brisbane Roar yesterday. - WIRE SERVICES