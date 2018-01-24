Muangthong oust JDT in Asian Champions League qualifier

Muangthong United advanced to the Asian Champions League play-offs, after a 5-2 win over Johor Darul Ta'zim (JDT) yesterday.

The Thai side stormed to a five-goal lead 56 minutes into the qualifying match, before JDT scored two goals in injury time at the Supachalasai Stadium.

Muangthong, who are expected to sign Singapore defender Baihakki Khaizan, will face J1 League side Kashiwa Reysol on Jan 30 for a place in the group stage.

Singapore captain Hariss Harun's JDT will drop down to the AFC Cup, where they are placed in Group H, alongside Tampines, Song Lam Nghe An and Persija Jakarta.