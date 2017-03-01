Muangthong shocks Kashima

Muangthong United scored their first-ever Asian Football Confederation Champions League victory last night, with a shock 2-1 win over Japan's Kashima Antlers at the Supachalasai National Stadium in Thailand.

Theerathon Bunmathan gave the Thais the lead in the 12th minute with a curling free-kick from 25 metres out, but forward Pedro Junior levelled for the Japanese side in the 47th minute, slotting home from close range.