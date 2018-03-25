Mueller, Oezil, Can to miss Brazil friendly

Thomas Mueller (right) shaking hands with Germany coach Joachim Loew after coming off in the 1-1 draw with Spain last week.

Germany striker Thomas Mueller, along with midfielders Mesut Oezil and Emre Can, will miss their friendly against Brazil in Berlin on Wednesday morning (Singapore time), the German Football Association (DFB) has said.

Mueller, 28, and Arsenal playmaker Oezil both featured in Germany’s high tempo 1-1 friendly draw with Spain on Friday, with the Bayern Munich forward scoring the equaliser to cancel out Rodrigo Moreno’s early opener.

“Thomas Mueller and Mesut Oezil will not travel with the squad to Berlin,” the DFB said on their official Twitter account.



Can, 24, was ruled out of the Spain match with a back injury and has returned to English Premier League side Liverpool after failing to recover in time for the Brazil clash.

“With ongoing back problems leaving him without a chance of playing against Brazil on Tuesday, Emre Can has returned home today. Get well soon!,” DFB tweeted on Saturday.



The national team’s governing body also said that Bayern Munich midfielder Sebastian Rudy, who missed the Spain game following the birth of his son on Thursday, had rejoined the squad.



Holders Germany have been drawn in Group F at the World Cup in June, along with Mexico, South Korea and Sweden.

Meanwhile, the Spanish football federation said that David Silva will not be available for their match against Argentina on Wednesday morning (Singapore time).

The Manchester City midfielder, who played in last Friday's 1-1 draw with Germany, has left the squad due to "personal reasons".– REUTERS, AFP