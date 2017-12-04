Mueller shines on return for Bayern Munich

Bundesliga leaders Bayern Munich went six points clear of RB Leipzig with a 3-1 win over Hannover at the Allianz Arena on Saturday, with Thomas Mueller impressing on his comeback from injury.

Mueller provided the cross which Arturo Vidal headed home, then set up Kingsley Coman to put Bayern 2-1 up after Charlison Benschop had equalised for Hannover.

Robert Lewandowski converted a late penalty to claim his 14th goal in as many games for Bayern this season.