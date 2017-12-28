Mutko steps down from post as head of Russia 2018 organising committee

Russian Deputy Minister Vitaly Mutko, who was banned for life from the Olympics this month, yesterday stepped down from his post as head of Russia's World Cup Local Organising Committee, Russia's RIA agency quoted him as saying.

Chief executive Alexei Sorokin will take on Mutko's responsibilities, another agency, TASS, reported.

Mutko has been embroiled in a scandal concerning alleged doping at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics in Russia.