'My future is not the most important thing for Arsenal'

Arsene Wenger has revealed his Arsenal future is "not sorted out completely" as he again evaded questions on whether he will sign a new deal.

The 67-year-old has come under pressure from a growing number of fans to leave when his contract expires in the summer.

The Gunners have lost six of their last nine games in all competitions as hope of a first Premier League crown since 2004 have evaporated.

Supporters will hold a third protest against Wenger's continued reign ahead of Sunday's visit of Manchester City - with the Frenchman admitting after the recent 3-1 loss at West Brom that he has made up his mind whether to stay or go.

CLEAR IN HIS MIND

But, despite a reported two-year deal being on offer, Wenger said yesterday that not everything is in place to extend his two-decade spell at the helm.

Asked if he had anything to say about his future, Wenger said: "Not today, but I'm very clear in my mind.

"I think it's a subject that is not sorted out completely at the moment. It's not, at the moment, the most important subject at the club."

Having said at the Hawthorns that he would inform everyone of his decision "very soon", it remains to be seen when Wenger actually confirms his plans.

He added: "Do I stay two months or two years? My commitment will be exactly the same. The time I spend here does not influence my attitude at all."

Wenger was more forthcoming when asked about whether he expects Alexis Sanchez to still be at the Emirates Stadium beyond the end of the current campaign.

The 28-year-old has yet to agree a new deal at Arsenal despite his current contract expiring in 15 months' time.

Both he and teammate Mesut Oezil are holding out for parity with the EPL's top earners and Sanchez was reported as telling reporters in South America this week that he is happy in London, but wants to play in a team with a "winning mentality''.

That has led to links with Premier League leaders Chelsea, but Wenger insists the club are no longer willing to sell their best players to direct rivals.

"It is true that it happened before when we were in positions where we had to sell financially our best players. That's not the case anymore," he said.

"They (Sanchez and Oezil) are not out of contract at the end of the season. I personally believe that both of them want to stay and I hope that the club will find an agreement with them."

On facing City, Wenger said: "It's a good opportunity for us to bounce back.

"I think it's two teams who, when you look at the numbers, have the best numbers of the final third in the league.