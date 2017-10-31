Napoli back on Serie A summit

Napoli reclaimed top spot in Serie A on Sunday, maintaining their unbeaten run with a 3-1 win at Sassuolo to retain their three-point cushion over Juventus and Lazio.

Maurizio Sarri's side have 31 points from 11 games, although undefeated Inter Milan could close the gap to two points this morning (Singapore time).

Napoli midfielder Allan opened the scoring after 22 minutes but Diego Falcinelli equalised for Sassuolo four minutes before the break.