Napoli coach Sarri can't get his players interested in Europa League

Napoli coach Maurizio Sarri cannot get his players interested in playing in the Europa League, he said on Sunday as he described European football's second-tier club competition as "invasive".

Napoli beat visiting Spal 1-0 to claim their ninth successive Serie A win and stay top of the table, one point clear of Juventus, who defeated Torino by the same scoreline.

Their performance was in sharp contrast to last Thursday's dismal effort, when they lost 3-1 at home to RB Leipzig in a Europa League last-32, first-leg tie.

Sarri said that his players were focused only on trying to win Serie A for the first time since 1990 and end arch-rivals Juventus' run of six successive titles.

"This team seem to think only about the (Italian) league and we struggle to find motivation in other competitions," said Sarri, whose team have already been knocked out of the Champions League and Italian Cup.