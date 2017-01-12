Napoli cruise into quarter-finals
A superb second-half volley from Emanuele Giaccherini set Napoli up for an impressive 3-1 win over La Spezia that secured a place in the Italian Cup quarter-finals yesterday morning (Singapore time).
Piotr Zielinski gave Napoli the lead in the third minute, but Antonio Piccolo's deflected 35th-minute strike pulled La Spezia level.
The hosts regained the lead in the 57th minute when Giaccherini met Lorenzo Insigne's weighted delivery with a sweet right-footed volley. Manolo Gabbiadini then scored two minutes later to seal the win. - AFP