Napoli go clear  as Juventus lose

Napoli went clear at the top of the Serie A table after defeating Roma 1-0, as defending champions Juventus lost 2-1 to Lazio, their first home defeat since August 2015.

Douglas Costa had given Juventus a 23rd-minute lead, but Ciro Immobile turned the tables for Lazio with a second-half brace, as Paulo Dybala missed a late penalty for the Turin giants.