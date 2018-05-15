Napoli lost title in hotel, says coach

Napoli lost the Serie A football title in a hotel watching Juventus, rather than on the pitch, their coach Maurizio Sarri said yesterday morning (Singapore time) after Juve clinched a seventh successive Scudetto following their 0-0 draw with AS Roma.

Sarri said the crucial moment in the title race came two weeks ago when his players watched Juventus score twice in the last five minutes to win 3-2 at Inter Milan.