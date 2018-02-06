Football

Napoli retain slim lead over Juve

Match Report
Feb 06, 2018 06:00 am

Napoli clung to top spot in Serie A with a 2-0 win over lowly Benevento yesterday morning (Singapore time), after Gonzalo Higuain hit a rapid hat-trick as champions Juventus piled on the pressure in the title chase with a 7-0 win over Sassuolo.

Goals in either half from Dries Mertens and Marek Hamsik kept Maurizio Sarri's side one point ahead of the six-time defending champions. - AFP

