Napoli eased into the Champions League group stage yesterday morning (Singapore time), while Sevilla and Celtic also went through.

Napoli beat Nice 2-0 in France as they progressed 4-0 on aggregate.

Sevilla drew 2-2 against Istanbul Basaksehir to go through 4-3 on aggregate.

Celtic went through 8-4 on aggregate despite losing 4-3 to Astana in the second leg of their play-off.