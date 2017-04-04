Napoli slow down Juve's title march

Napoli slowed Juventus' drive for a sixth straight Italian title by coming from behind to share the spoils in a Serie A showdown yesterday morning (Singapore time).

The 1-1 draw on the night Napoli striker Gonzalo Higuain went back to his former club leaves Massimiliano Allegri's squad six points clear of second-placed Roma.

Sami Khedira gave Juve a seventh-minute lead before Marek Hamsik scored a superb equaliser on the hour to give Napoli a deserved point.

It was not a vintage performance from Juve but, with another meeting with Napoli looming in the semi-finals of the Italian Cup, and an upcoming Champions League clash with Barcelona to think about, Allegri shrugged that off.

"A great squad also need to know how to suffer and to be humble," said Allegri.

"We have to be first in May and then nobody will remember we didn't play well in Napoli."

Napoli are 10 points adrift in third - with Lazio hot on their heels in the fight for Italy's third Champions League place. Coach Maurizio Sarri said he felt his side could have taken all three points.