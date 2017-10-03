Napoli top Serie A as Juventus falter

Napoli grabbed top spot in Serie A on Sunday with a 3-0 win over Cagliari as champions Juventus' winning run stalled 2-2 at Atalanta.

The draw ended Juve's perfect start, leaving them joint-second with Inter Milan, who beat Benevento 2-1.

Juve were two goals up with goals from Federico Bernardeschi and Gonzalo Higuain, but Atalanta hit back through Mattia Caldara and Bryan Cristante.