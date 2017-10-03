Football

Napoli top Serie A as Juventus falter

Oct 03, 2017 06:00 am

Napoli grabbed top spot in Serie A on Sunday with a 3-0 win over Cagliari as champions Juventus' winning run stalled 2-2 at Atalanta.

The draw ended Juve's perfect start, leaving them joint-second with Inter Milan, who beat Benevento 2-1.

Juve were two goals up with goals from Federico Bernardeschi and Gonzalo Higuain, but Atalanta hit back through Mattia Caldara and Bryan Cristante.

Napoli, who have a maximum 21 points, beat Cagliari 3-0 with goals from Marek Hamsik, Dries Mertens and Kalidou Koulibaly. - AFP

