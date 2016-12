Nasri set to play on despite 'drip' probe

Sevilla's Samir Nasri (L) vies with Celta Vigo's Gustavo Cabral during the Spanish league football on December 11, 2016

Samir Nasri will be able to play for Sevilla while an investigation takes place into the intravenous drip treatment he is said to have received at a Los Angeles clinic.

Enrique Gomez Bastida, director of the Spanish Agency for the Protection of Health in Sport (AEPSAD), said until all the facts are known, no sanction can be put in place.

The French playmaker is on loan at Spanish side Sevilla from Manchester City.

According to the Drip Doctors clinic, Nasri received its "Immunity IV Drip", which involves one litre of hydration and is designed to "combat superbugs and common viruses".

However, World Anti-Doping Agency (Wada) rules state that there is a 50ml limit for active athletes.

Gomez Bastida told Spanish radio network Cadena SER: "It is necessary to know in what frame and in what situations it (the IV drip) occurred.

"We will verify the facts to know where we are. You have to be careful with the rumours.

"In the Nasri case, there is no sanctioning procedure at the moment, so there could be no interim injunction."

PROHIBITED LIST

Wada's prohibited list includes: "Intravenous infusions and/or injections of more than 50ml per six-hour period except for those legitimately received in the course of hospital admissions, surgical procedures or clinical investigations."

Nasri is due to return to Spain this week after spending part of his winter break in the United States.

Drip Doctors refused to comment when contacted by PA Sport and Man City referred enquiries on the situation regarding their player to Sevilla.

A spokesman for the Spanish club said Sevilla had no information beyond what had been reported in the media.

News of Nasri's treatment emerged on Tuesday evening.

Drip Doctors posted a message and photograph of Nasri alongside the organisation's co-founder Jamila Sozahdah on the Twitter feed @DripDoctors, which read: "We provided @SamNasri19 a concierge Immunity IV Drip to keep him hydrated & in top health during his busy soccer season with @SevillaFC".

Nasri's official account subsequently quoted the @DripDoctors Twitter posts, which were then followed by a series of bizarre and sexually explicit messages.

The string of posts was later deleted and Nasri stated: "My account got hacked, sorry about what happened earlier."

Wada and the Spanish authorities had been alerted to the claim about the clinic visit by a Twitter post from Richard Ings, the former head of anti-doping at the Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP).