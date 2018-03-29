Neil Humphreys: Brazil have the first XI to win World Cup

(From left) Brazil's Gabriel Jesus celebrates with Fernandinho, Philippe Coutinho and Paulinho after scoring.

Tite is adored in Brazil. The national coach has brought pride back to the country. Three months from now, he might bring back the World Cup.

It's only a whisper. No one's getting carried away. The wounds from four years ago remain raw.

But Brazil's 1-0 win in Germany yesterday (Singapore time), following last Friday's slick 3-0 victory over Russia, adds to a growing sense of optimism.

The Selecao have rediscovered their swagger. World Cup redemption is possible - as long as their best XI stay fit.

That's the crucial difference between the Brazilians and their defeated opponents in Berlin. Joachim Loew fielded an experimental side and was arguably more concerned about a couple of defensive wobbles than the result.

Germany can tinker with the kids before the World Cup rolls around. But Brazil can't and Tite knows it. He fielded both his best available XI and his most pragmatic personnel.

At Real Madrid, Casemiro has played like the Second Coming of Claude Makelele. At Brazil, he still gets a babysitter.

Fernandinho held Casemiro's hand against Germany. The Brazilians provided the kind of midfield security that eluded them the last time these two sides met.

Ironically, Tite has improved Brazil's standing after the Dunga debacle by essentially maintaining his predecessor's defensive emphasis.

In interviews, Tite speaks of his admiration for the free spirits of 1982, with Falcao, Socrates and Zico essentially making it up as they went along.

But Tite still favours a conservative approach in practice, one that has served him well in a career spanning three decades. In tactical terms, Dunga and Tite are two sides of a similar coin.

But the 56-year-old is also a studious, methodical workaholic, drilling his players both physically and psychologically.

According to reports, he contacts his European-based footballers daily and employs an English translator to get regular updates from the likes of Juergen Klopp about his Brazilian boys.

Tite has probably settled on his World Cup first XI already, with a familiar mix of brand names and industrious performers.

FAMILIARITY

Most of those who started against Germany were involved at the 2014 World Cup.

Casemiro and Fernandinho are effective gate-keepers in front of a solid back four, with Paulinho supporting the front three.

Willian feeds Gabriel Jesus. Philippe Coutinho must feel like he's feeding the 5,000. He's got a licence to wander, the one obvious nod to the spirit of 1982. The coach indulges Coutinho's creative impulses.

Tite is still Brazilian after all. But he's also a committed pragmatist, just like Dunga.

The key difference between the two men is how they are perceived in Brazil.

Unlike Dunga, Tite enjoys the grateful support of an image-obsessed nation.

It turns out that even those raised on Selecao sorcery still prefer winning to losing with style. Seven humiliating Germany goals on home soil can do that to an idealistic nation.

So Tite feels like the right man at the right time.

In just 18 months, he's restored a sense of wonder. Brazilians dare to dream, thanks to a careful coach who won't put risk ahead of reputation.

That's why tinkering with the whiteboard wasn't an option in the last few days. That's why he'll stick with the tried and tested all the way to the World Cup final, if possible, because he's reached the ceiling of his squad's talent.

That's why an injury or two will kill Tite's World Cup before it's started.

He's fortunate that his succession coincided with Jesus' rise. The 20-year-old striker now has nine goals in 15 matches for his country. Whenever he scores, Brazil win.

But there's only one Jesus.

In this decade alone, Brazil have twice failed to qualify for the Under-20 World Cup. The kids are not all right. The favelas and the beaches are not the football incubators they once were.

Unlike Loew in Germany, Tite doesn't have the pick of a fresh litter to choose from. What he does have, however, are household names peaking at the right time.

Jesus has returned from injury. Coutinho has settled at Barcelona and Chelsea's Willian is shining for club and country.

Brazil's usual suspects make up the numbers, with Roberto Firmino and Douglas Costa offering decent support.

And that's about it.

Hopefully, Neymar will recover in time for Russia because there isn't really anyone else waiting in the wings.

The greatest threat to Brazilian redemption isn't a particular opponent, but the treatment table.