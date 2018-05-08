Neil Humphreys: Finally, an EPL race that matters

LIVERPOOL

(3rd position, 72 points)

Remaining fixture:

v Brighton (h)

The schizophrenic Scousers are back to their inglorious best. Hypnotic against AS Roma, haphazard against Chelsea, the Reds have refined their Jekyll and Hyde routine at the worst time.

The 1-0 loss at Chelsea was both a testament to Juergen Klopp's powers of motivation and a slight indictment of his tentative transfer policy.

PREDICTED FINAL

STANDINGS: 3) Tottenham 77 points

4) Liverpool 75 points

5) Chelsea 75 points

(Yes, it’s going to be that close.)

He got the best out of an exhausted bunch, largely because adequate replacements are thin on the ground.

Fatigue hangs over his preparations for both Brighton & Hove Albion and Real Madrid.

He made just one change for Chelsea, but switched to his favoured first XI in the second half as the Reds chased the game.

It seems unfair to nitpick, considering the campaign could yet end on a glorious European high, but the club's failure to plan for Philippe Coutinho's exit looks a tad worrying now.

Against Chelsea, Klopp brought on Dominic Solanke and Alberto Moreno; not the kind of players typically called upon to secure a place in the top four.

There's no fault on the part of the playing personnel. The Reds have overachieved with a limited squad whilst persevering with Klopp's gegenpressing, a sinew-shredding strategy at the best of times.

Mo Salah, in particular, epitomises a sputtering engine running on empty. He's gone three games without a goal.

For the first time, he looks mortal. At Chelsea, his frustration led to a desperate dive that was so obviously an attempt at cheating that even Klopp criticised the Egyptian.

No wonder Klopp had a touch of the jitters in interviews. A foregone conclusion could now turn into a final-day debacle. To be safe, only a win will do against a side who've just beaten Manchester United.

For the next few days, Liverpool must attempt the impossible. Forget the Champions League and focus on humdrum domestic matters.

If they can't beat Brighton, what chance have they got against Real Madrid?

Prediction: Liverpool 1 Brighton 0.

TOTTENHAM

(4th position, 71 points)

Remaining fixtures:

v Newcastle (h), v Leicester (h)

Spurs can be masters of their own destiny. A place in the top four is theirs, as long they as win their remaining games against opponents who are already dreaming of beers on beaches.

The trouble is the same could be said for Tottenham. Complacency has crept into their game, leading to that shocking defeat at West Bromwich Albion.

Despite a full-strength line-up, Spurs scarcely troubled Ben Foster's goal.

The closest Harry Kane came to scoring was at the wrong end, where Hugo Lloris had to palm away the striker's skewed clearance.

To a certain extent, Spurs share Liverpool's problems, blessed and cursed with a fabulous first XI, but a rather ramshackle bench.

Both Newcastle United and Leicester City have delighted and irritated in their mercurial form this season.

But, if Spurs can shoot down the Magpies, their nerves will stop jangling on the final day.

Prediction: Tottenham 2 Newcastle 1, Tottenham 2 Leicester 0

CHELSEA

(5th position, 69 points)

Remaining fixtures:

v Huddersfield (h), v Newcastle (a)

Chelsea's clinical handling of Liverpool was a timely reminder why Antonio Conte's departure will be the EPL's loss.

The charismatic coach retains the ability to move his pieces around until he discovers a killer move. His class remains. Only the consistency has deserted him.

Silly dropped points against Bournemouth and West Ham United have left the Blues relying on the results of others.

Their resurgent form now actually exasperates, reminding all and sundry that N'Golo Kante remains Europe's finest defensive midfielder. Chelsea's back three can defend, and Gary Cahill can shut down Liverpool's forwards and Thibaut Courtois can keep goal with the best of them.

They just didn't do it often enough this season.

Perhaps Conte's public frustration at the tightening purse strings didn't help, but he seems determined to go out on a high now.

Indeed, the Italian, along with Courtois, Kante and Eden Hazard, may treat the final two games as job applications.

In Huddersfield Town and Newcastle, Chelsea couldn't ask for friendlier fixtures. The onus is on Conte to pull off one last Italian Job.

Prediction: Chelsea 3 Huddersfield 0, Newcastle 0 Chelsea 1

