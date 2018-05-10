Neil Humphreys: Get rid of dugout deadwood

Despite a creditable record, WBA's interim boss Darren Moore is still considered a risky bet for a full-time job, while others such as Sam Allardyce and Mark Hughes (above) are seldom considered risks by EPL clubs.

The last 24 hours neatly summarised all that is wrong with club management in the English Premier League.

Darren Moore picked up Manager of the Month honours, but West Bromwich Albion's caretaker boss is still considered a risky bet for a full-time job.

Sam Allardyce is never considered a risk when the managerial merry-go-round takes its periodic spins, as is the case with Mark Hughes or Alan Pardew or Tony Pulis or David Moyes.

Whenever the EPL's coaching lottery kicks off with another vacant post, the same familiar faces, all older, all white, form an orderly queue, waving their tickets in the air.

And they keep winning the lottery, every season, with the same multi-million-dollar payoffs. Only the clubs change. The merry-go-round endures.

Pulis got a job at Middlesbrough after making a mess of the Baggies, where Pardew somehow made them even messier, condemning them to relegation before Moore came in and almost pulled off a miracle.

Pardew hasn't really succeeded anywhere since he left West Ham, more than a decade ago, a club currently curing insomnia under Moyes, who failed miserably at Sunderland.

Across the road from Sunderland, both Pardew and Allardyce lost their way at Newcastle United, but Allardyce did at least beat the drop with Crystal Palace, where Pardew was sacked.

Pulis lost his head at Stoke City after supporters demanded a spectacle that was more appealing than an ingrown toenail, so Hughes replaced him and promised entertainment of the Catalan variety.

Instead, the Potters were lumbered with entertainment of the comatose kind and Hughes ended up with a worse win percentage than Pulis.

Indeed, Stoke were the first EPL club to be relegated this season and their owners issued a statement yesterday, claiming their biggest regret was not sacking Hughes sooner.

The Welshman lavished an incredible £50 million (S$90.6m) on Saido Berahino, Kevin Wimmer and Giannelli Imbula, demonstrating less restraint in transfer windows than the Kardashians in shop windows.

Surely, Hughes was unemployable after steering his Stoke misfits towards relegation, particularly after a similar debacle at Queens Park Rangers in 2012.

On the contrary, he was tasked with saving Southampton and, to his credit, pulled off a decent act of escapology with a 1-0 win at Swansea City yesterday morning (Singapore time).

Hughes can reportedly expect an EPL survival bonus and a long-term contract. But Moore faces an uncertain future. He's largely considered a gamble for West Brom, a club in search of a quick EPL return before the parachute payments run out.

He's not a safe pair of hands. He's not a heart-on-sleeve, arm-round-the-shoulder kind of motivator like Allardyce or Pulis. He can't plug a leaky defence like Moyes or Hughes and make his side tough to beat.

Whenever the middle-aged old guard of British management are referenced, it's impossible not to resort to tedious cliche.

Every one of those managers continues to find regular work, despite a number of asterisks on their resumes, and yet it's Moore's credentials that are challenged.

Listing his recent achievements - and his extensive knowledge of West Brom - sounds like the Monty Python cast wondering what the Romans have ever done for them in Life of Brian.

Apart from beating Tottenham Hotspur, Newcastle and Manchester United, drawing with Liverpool, being a fully qualified coach with a Uefa Pro Licence and understanding of the cultural fabric of West Brom after two popular playing spells there, what has Darren Moore ever done for the Baggies?

It's preposterous.

England manager Gareth Southgate took on his first managerial role at Middlesbrough without the appropriate qualifications, but the qualified Moore finds his suitability questioned.

When the 44-year-old took over at West Brom, they were bottom of the table and 10 points adrift. With three wins and two draws, he has collected more points (11) than the hapless Pardew (eight in 18 games).

But the Manager of the Month has no idea if he'll get the nod.

Former West Brom striker Kevin Campbell has been outspoken on the matter.

"If (Moore) were a white manager then he would be getting the job," he told Sky Sports.

The statistics would certainly support Campbell's claim. But what really isn't in dispute is the weary persistence of an old boys club, where ageing, flailing British managers continue to be employed by unimaginative owners who keep reading the same resumes.

Perhaps the owners of Stoke, West Brom and even Everton and West Ham will now acknowledge that the tried and tested spins on the merry-go-round no longer leave fans feeling giddy. Quite often, they just feel nauseous.

The Baggies faithful shouldn't settle for less when they clearly want Moore.