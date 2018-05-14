Neil Humphreys: Reds give hope for future

Roberto Firmino's (left) Liverpool can go from entertainers to English Premier League title contenders next season.

As expected, Liverpool followed the script last night. They delivered an anti-climatic end to an anti-climatic season.

LIVERPOOL BRIGHTON 4 0 (Mohamed Salah 26, Dejan Lovren 40, Dominic Solanke 53, Andrew Robertson 85)

They qualified for the Champions League. Chelsea didn't and the English Premier League once again failed to throw up any surprises, even on its final day.

Historians and purists must recognise one of the greatest champions in English football.

Manchester City deserve every plaudit.

But everyone else will remember a one-horse farce for a few days and then move on to the World Cup in the hope of a vaguely competitive tournament.

In the end, the dash for the top four wasn't even close.

Liverpool swatted aside Brighton & Hove Albion 4-0. Chelsea embarrassed themselves at Newcastle United, losing 3-0.

For the best part of half an hour, the Blues and Reds at least pretended to manufacture a flicker of suspense on the final day.

But within moments of each other, Chelsea fell behind at Newcastle, Liverpool went ahead at Anfield and a predictable season got the finale it deserved.

In the 26th minute, Dominic Solanke flicked an impudent pass into the area towards that man, The Man, so often the only man for the Reds.

Mo Salah drilled a smart shot home for his 32nd league goal of the campaign. It's genuinely hard to recall the last time a forward went from decent prospect in August to finished article in May, a terrifying colossus of a creator.

As long as Salah retains his child-like enthusiasm, that wonderful humility that endears him to football crowds on both sides of the Shankly Gates, his career potential has no obvious limits.

With their rather dodgy defence, Real Madrid must be terrified of facing the fuzzy-haired dynamo.

The same could be said of Dejan Lovren facing Cristiano Ronaldo, but both men are not quite the same players they were last season.

Lovren's post-Christmas resurrection was rewarded with a fine headed goal in the 40th minute, thumping in Andrew Robertson's cross.

The only fixture of any real significance was essentially over after 40 minutes, another EPL contest with an early, uneventful finish.

Liverpool can hardly be blamed for a one-club competition that effectively ended before Christmas.

ATTRACTIVE VIEWING

On the contrary, the Reds' rampant counter-attacking has consistently offered attractive viewing away from the imperious Etihad.

Even in a final-day fixture that had a whiff of a pungent banana skin, Klopp still went for broke.

Despite the pressure, Liverpool still ran around in a loose formation that looked like a gung-ho 4-2-4.

As Chelsea disgraced themselves, the Anfield faithful were treated to the champagne stuff that has gone down so well on Merseyside.

Solanke and Robertson both scored their first Liverpool goals in the second half, kick-starting the party at Anfield.

Back-to-back Champions League qualifications are not to be taken lightly. Despite the Reds' spiritual connection to the jug-eared trophy, they've never been regulars since those halcyon days of Rafa Benitez.

But Klopp's Liverpool and the Champions League now feel like a natural fit, which bodes well for their date with Real Madrid.

Along with City and Tottenham Hotspur in fitful bursts, the Reds have offered regular entertainment, an intoxicating rush of unpredictability that has hardly been commonplace elsewhere.

Manchester United finished second - their highest placing since winning the title in 2013 - but even the most jaundiced of followers would acknowledge that the campaign rarely stirred the soul.

Spurs' madcap antics in their 5-4 win over Leicester City actually epitomised their season, sometimes brilliant, but wildly erratic and oddly inconsistent.

For some of their trophy-less stars, it feels like the beginning of the end. Across north London, it is the end of Arsene Wenger.

The Arsenal manager's retirement offered a poignant reminder of when they were kings among kings, when the EPL had a real rivalry, real competition. City won the title by 19 points. That has to be a cause for concern.

It's been a privilege to watch Pep Guardiola's grandmasters this season. But a second procession will be less palatable.

Honestly, it'll be boring.

Thankfully, Klopp looks the most likely challenger to Guardiola's throne. With a bit of luck, they'll participate in a title race that actually goes the distance.

If City's rivals don't switch on next season, EPL viewers might just switch off.