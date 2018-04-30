Neil Humphreys: Sack British dinosaurs

West Ham, under David Moyes (left, beside assistant manager Stuart Pearce) have conceded three or more goals in nine matches this season.

One of the most insufferable aspects of the English Premier League is listening to middle-aged, wealthy white British managers whine on about their lack of opportunities.

They waffle on about all these Johnny Foreigners coming over to the Land of Hope and Glory and stealing jobs from top British managers.

EPL WEST HAM MAN CITY 1 4 (Aaron Cresswell 42) (Leroy Sane 13, Pablo Zabaleta 27-og, Gabriel Jesus 53, Fernandinho 64)

That would presumably mean top British managers like David Moyes.

Based on Manchester City's ridiculously easy 4-1 victory at West Ham United last night, the archaic Scotsman would be lucky to coach a kids side at the soon-to-be demolished Farrer Park fields.

City's energising one-touch game offered the latest example of what Pep Guardiola has brought to English football; an expensive touch of refined enlightenment.

Moyes would wearily point out the difference in spending budgets between City and West Ham, which is a valid counter-argument, until the sides actually ran out.

Even though the title race is over, Guardiola's champions played on the front foot throughout, boasting a fast, attacking line-up.

Even though the threat of relegation still hangs over the gloomy London Stadium, Moyes' line-up was an exercise in cynicism.

He recognised he couldn't beat City so he scarcely bothered to try. Perhaps he intended to bore them to death.

West Ham deserved a degree of sympathy for the manner in which the first two goals were conceded, but there's no sympathy for the beleaguered manager.

Moyes typically sets his sides up not to lose, a rudimentary approach that served him well at Everton, but has since proved disastrous at Manchester United, Sunderland and now West Ham.

There's no shame in parking a bus or two against goalscoring behemoths who reached their Century for the season, but Moyes essentially parked a fleet of old bangers and threw away the keys.

There was no alternative, no Plan B beyond keeping nine Hammers in their own half in the hope of pinching a point - an unrealistic ambition against City at the best of times.

West Ham's narrow 3-5-2 was mostly a 5-4-1 and once Leroy Sane broke the deadlock in the 13th minute, when his strike flew in off Patrice Evra's head, the contest seemed effectively over.

A comedy of errors led to Pablo Zabaleta tapping in an own goal after 27 minutes and suddenly the hosts were two-down and arguably the victims of considerable misfortune.

But if the goals were unlucky, Moyes' meek line-up and underwhelming negativity certainly were not. His approach was premeditated and self-defeating.

West Ham defended in vast numbers without ever imposing themselves.

RUGBY SCORE

The only surprise was that City didn't establish the kind of scoreline witnessed at the Singapore Rugby Sevens earlier in the day.

Instead, West Ham reduced the deficit, entirely against the run of the play, when Aaron Cresswell whipped in a fine free-kick shortly before the interval.

Then the Hammers persisted with their statuesque defending, with too many bodies behind the ball serving as bowling pins.

After a delightful one-two, Gabriel Jesus collected the return ball from Raheem Sterling and slipped his shot beneath Adrian in the 53rd minute.

Just 10 minutes later, Fernandinho swept in City's fourth, but at no time did Moyes attempt to address the obvious philosophical imbalance.

Managers like Moyes, Alan Pardew and Sam Allardyce often claim that they'd deliver the goods if they had the resources of Guardiola, Juergen Klopp or Jose Mourinho. They'd win more often if only a level playing field existed.

Well since November, Moyes' West Ham have conceded three or more against City, Everton, Liverpool, Arsenal and Swansea (all four) and Newcastle, Bournemouth, Brighton and Burnley (all three).

His deeply ingrained conservatism inhibits the Hammers, even against lesser opponents. Like Allardyce, he persists with Jurassic football that is anathema to Guardiola, Klopp and Mauricio Pochettino and yet the old boys' club continue to throw up jobs for the Brits.

Based on last night's evidence, Moyes' brief tenure cannot end soon enough. City won without a fight because their opponents offered no fight.

If nothing else, Guardiola's radical climate change should end the age of the dinosaurs.