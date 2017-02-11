Neil Humphreys: Soft Liverpool can't win

Sadio Mane's full return to Liverpool's line-up will be crucial to their chances of beating Tottenham.

Chelsea had a song about Steven Gerrard. Every club did.

The lyrics varied, but they usually involved that slip costing Liverpool the title back in 2014.

Rival supporters were equally belligerent about Luis Suarez.

On a cold Anfield night in January 2013, Sunderland fans booed the Uruguayan's every touch. The hate was palpable. So was the fear.

They taunted because they were terrified and with good reason.

Suarez scored twice. He silenced their singing whenever he was on song.

But Juergen Klopp's Reds aren't particularly loathed.

When they host Tottenham tomorrow morning (Singapore time), Spurs fans won't be directing chants towards Roberto Firmino or Adam Lallana.

No individual will be targeted with a nasty sing-along because no Liverpool individual is nasty enough to warrant his own song.

Earlier in the week, Lallana spoke, rather feebly, about his side's lack of "winning" experience, pointing out that only James Milner owns a decent-sized trophy cabinet after his stint at Manchester City.

Lallana's lame defence for the Reds' failure to win a Premier League match in 2017 doesn't hold water any more than their back four can hold a high line.

TOO NICE

As professional sportsmen, the Reds can grasp the concept of winning the odd football match.

What they do lack, however, are monsters: Ugly, snarling, vein-bulging beasts of aggression and endurance.

Title winners rarely leave home without one.

Statisticians have pointed out that Klopp now shares a similar win-loss record with Brendan Rodgers over the same time frame, perhaps suggesting a re-evaluation is in order for both managers.

But Rodgers had Suarez.

The combustible striker was certainly a double-edged sword. But at least he had a sharp, pointy end.

Liverpool's current side are filled with nimble dancers who can dazzle like a Broadway chorus line when they're all in sync.

But, at Hull last week, they raged like a teddy bears picnic. Cute and cuddly, they presented no threat to anyone.

Klopp's histrionics on the touchline can no longer mask the lack of physicality on the pitch.

While it's true that the German's ceaseless gegenpressing has taken its toll in an uncompromising league with no winter break, Mauricio Pochettino's men have sustained a similarly relentless approach to games.

A superior defence undoubtedly helps, particularly when Tottenham's countering can leave them exposed at the back.

But they also have a streak of nastiness that runs through the side like a block of granite.

Toby Alderweireld, Dele Alli and Harry Kane offer a hard, totemic presence at opposite ends of the field, but Victor Wanyama and Mousa Dembele are the real meat in the sandwich.

Jordan Henderson imposes himself around the centre circle, but his cultured game doesn't quite match the muscularity of Spurs' central duo (or Man City and Chelsea for that matter).

Indeed, the Anfield faithful might begrudgingly accept that they now share more than just a jersey colour with Arsenal.

It's not a question of size and physical stature - Chelsea's N'Golo Kante is just 1.69 metres tall and patrols his territory like a piranha - it's the execution.

LUMBERED

Liverpool are lumbered with a softness, a psychological flakiness that has rarely existed at the club.

They miss the mean streak that previously characterised the club through Tommy Smith, Graeme Souness, Jamie Carragher, Gerrard, Javier Mascherano and Suarez among others. The list was long.

Now it could be written on the back of Sadio Mane's hand.

The Senegalese forward displays an eagerness to chase and irritate opponents with the persistence of a hungry mosquito.

His full return to Liverpool's line-up will be pivotal in the coming weeks, but particularly against Tottenham.

Leading sides need alchemists with aggression, malevolent types who can turn anger into silver.

Apart from Spurs' terriers, there are also Yaya Toure, Fernandinho, Diego Costa, Nemanja Matic and even Zlatan Ibrahimovic. In the top six, Liverpool are surrounded by merchants of menace.

Along with Arsenal, they are the odd ones out. The nice-guy routine no longer plays. Klopp barks, but the Reds don't bite.

If Liverpool are going to finish in the top four, then they've really got to get nasty.

By the numbers

26: Juergen Klopp has an identical record as his predecessor Brendan Rodgers after his first 54 EPL games — 26 wins, 16 draws and 12 losses.