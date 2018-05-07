Neil Humphreys: Why Fergie's illness shocks world

Former Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson ended his managerial career on a high with the 2013 English Premier League title.

Sir Alex Ferguson cannot be sick.

He cannot be in a serious condition after suffering a brain haemorrhage. He cannot be subject to the horrors of mortality, not yet, not ever.

The headlines make no sense. The thought of him being in intensive care seems utterly inconceivable.

He's a working-class son of the shipyards, built from Glaswegian granite and wrapped in Scottish steel.

The man always seemed invulnerable.

For 27 years at Manchester United, rivals attempted to fabricate their version of Fergie kryptonite: Kevin Keegan, Arsene Wenger, Jose Mourinho and Roberto Mancini. But he defeated them all.

Indeed, it's strangely fitting that Ferguson's last public appearance before being rushed to hospital for emergency surgery was to hand Wenger a farewell gift.

The two craggy gladiators, one a retired champion, the other a relic forced into unhappy retirement, stood together on the Old Trafford pitch last week.

The beaming Fergie presented a stiff Wenger with a commemorative trophy that was undoubtedly sincere, but also rather hollow.

The meaningless "trophy", rather like finishing fourth in the table, epitomised the final relationship between the two greatest foes in English Premier League history.

It was cordial, respectful and deeply one-sided. The 76-year-old was still putting the Frenchman in his place.

For the United colossus, the war was won years before.

But the presentation felt like a full stop, a last confirmation of Fergie's triumph over a vanquished enemy.

ON HIS TERMS

In 2013, Ferguson went out on his terms, with a final United title. In 2018, Wenger leaves after losing the dressing room, the boardroom and the terraces.

They are friends only because Ferguson has nothing to fear from Wenger. Even at the end, the imbalance of power was as obvious as it was absolute, and not just with Wenger either.

As the two gentlemen posed, Ferguson paused to wave someone over. It was Mourinho, bounding over like a sheepish schoolboy who'd been invited to join his father's mates in the pub for a sip of cider.

Mourinho, the second greatest manager of his generation, still knows his place.

In the presence of Ferguson, he'll always be No. 2.

Ferguson has the statue, the street and the stand around Old Trafford.

Mourinho has the ability to churn out low-scoring victories against decent opposition.

Whatever the current manager achieves at United, he'll never share Ferguson's affinity with the club.

Ferguson and United were entwined, joined together in a symbiotic relationship that won't be repeated in English football.

Coach and club attacked at every opportunity, challenging enemies, both real and imagined, on the pitch and in press conferences.

FEARED NO ONE

Ferguson feared no one.

To be in the manager's presence was always an unsettling experience.

At United's Carrington complex, he once walked in sipping tea and wearing carpet slippers, nodding at familiar faces and looking every inch the jovial uncle at a family party.

Minutes later, he swore at the assembled scribblers in the room, his face turning puce at the mention of an apparent criticism in that morning's newspapers.

Thirty-odd men were in the room, award-winning journalists and household names, but Ferguson could hardly care less.

He stared us all down, sipping his tea and daring any of us to contradict him.

No one did.

No one ever really did.

He was the game's godfather, the mafia don of Manchester. All that was missing was a white cat to stroke between plots to kick out recalcitrant journalists.

His combative style certainly wasn't universally popular.

But he was one of the last titanic figures in the media-saturated game who could truly say he needed the press less than the press needed him.

He got away with it as long as he was winning. And Ferguson was always winning.

At United alone, he won 13 EPL trophies, two Champions Leagues, one European Cup Winners' Cup, five FA Cups, four League Cups and a Treble.

He also collected three league titles, five domestic cups and the Cup Winners' Cup at Scottish side Aberdeen.

Ferguson relished every obstacle, every chance to take on a new pretender to his crown.

They were opportunities to test that astonishing iron will, which makes his sudden, serious illness so difficult to comprehend now.

David Beckham, Michael Carrick and Edwin van der Sar are just a few of Ferguson's former players to express their respect for the "Boss", but the overwhelming reaction remains one of shock.

He was a force of nurture.

Glaswegian slums deprived him of creature comforts, but gifted him a monstrous appetite for success.

Childhood poverty fuelled his resilience and drove him on to become the greatest manager in British history.

Ferguson has spent his entire life fighting. He won't stop now.