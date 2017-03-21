Football

Nervous Old Lady maintain lead

Mar 21, 2017 06:00 am

Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri hailed an "important step forward" as the jittery Old Lady edged closer to a record sixth consecutive scudetto with a precious 1-0 win at Sampdoria on Sunday.

A superb header by Juventus winger Juan Cuadrado after just seven minutes was enough to settle the tie.

"This is an important step forward because we have a very difficult end to the season," said Allegri, whose side are eight points clear of second-placed Roma, who beat Sassuolo 3-1 yesterday morning (Singapore time).

"It was important to win here because as soon as we come back (after the internatioal break), we face (third-placed) Napoli. - AFP

OTHER RESULTS

  • Udinese 4 Palermo 1
  • AS Roma 3 Sassuolo 1
  • Torino 2 Inter Milan 2
  • AC Milan 1 Genoa 0
  • Empoli 2 Napoli 3
  • Atalanta 3 Pescara 0
  • Bologna 4 Chievo 1
  • Cagliari 0 Lazio 0
  • Crotone 0 Fiorentina 1
Juve president denies mafia ties
Football

Juve president denies mafia ties

serie aJUVENTUS FCFootball