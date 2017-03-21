Nervous Old Lady maintain lead

Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri hailed an "important step forward" as the jittery Old Lady edged closer to a record sixth consecutive scudetto with a precious 1-0 win at Sampdoria on Sunday.

A superb header by Juventus winger Juan Cuadrado after just seven minutes was enough to settle the tie.

"This is an important step forward because we have a very difficult end to the season," said Allegri, whose side are eight points clear of second-placed Roma, who beat Sassuolo 3-1 yesterday morning (Singapore time).

"It was important to win here because as soon as we come back (after the internatioal break), we face (third-placed) Napoli. - AFP

OTHER RESULTS