Nervous Old Lady maintain lead
Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri hailed an "important step forward" as the jittery Old Lady edged closer to a record sixth consecutive scudetto with a precious 1-0 win at Sampdoria on Sunday.
A superb header by Juventus winger Juan Cuadrado after just seven minutes was enough to settle the tie.
"This is an important step forward because we have a very difficult end to the season," said Allegri, whose side are eight points clear of second-placed Roma, who beat Sassuolo 3-1 yesterday morning (Singapore time).
"It was important to win here because as soon as we come back (after the internatioal break), we face (third-placed) Napoli. - AFP
OTHER RESULTS
- Udinese 4 Palermo 1
- AS Roma 3 Sassuolo 1
- Torino 2 Inter Milan 2
- AC Milan 1 Genoa 0
- Empoli 2 Napoli 3
- Atalanta 3 Pescara 0
- Bologna 4 Chievo 1
- Cagliari 0 Lazio 0
- Crotone 0 Fiorentina 1