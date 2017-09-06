Nervous wait for Socceroos

Mathew Leckie (No. 7) came to Australia's rescue with a late winner four minutes from time.

ASIAN ZONE GROUP B AUSTRALIA THAILAND 2 1 (Tomi Juric 69, Mathew Leckie 86) (Pokklaw Anan 82)

Australia beat Thailand 2-1 in their final World Cup Asian zone qualifier at the AAMI Park in Melbourne yesterday, but they faced a nervous wait to see if it would be enough to book their ticket to Russia 2018.

The Socceroos were searching for a big win to put pressure on their Group B rivals Saudi Arabia, who started the day level on 16 points and hosted already qualified Japan this morning (Singapore time).

Saudi Arabia have a superior goal difference of six to Australia's five, meaning victory in Jeddah would hand them the second automatic World Cup spot and consign the Socceroos to the play-offs.

It wasn't until the 69th minute that Tomi Juric got the opener, and the Thais - who earlier had a strong penalty appeal turned down - hit back through Pokklaw Anan in the 82nd minute before Mathew Leckie's late winner four minutes later.

"We got at them, it was a little bit disappointing about their goal on the counter but, overall, we got ourselves in good scoring positions," Australia skipper Mark Milligan said after the match.

"I don't know how many times we hit the post, we gave it everything we had tonight.

"Credit to Thailand, they hung firm on their 18-yard box for a long time."

The Asian champions peppered the Thai goal from the outset, with Hertha Berlin's Leckie featuring heavily on the right wing.

Huddersfield midfielder Aaron Mooy and veteran talisman Tim Cahill both hit the post, and Tom Rogic's long-range volley was saved by goalkeeper Sinthaweechai Hathairattanakool.

Juric wasted a direct free- kick, blasting high over the bar, and also had a great goal-bound chance blocked by Adisorn Promrak.

Thailand's best moments came through their skipper Teerasil Dangda, and Australia goalkeeper Mathew Ryan was fortunate to escape punishment for bringing down the forward wide of the goal area.

The Socceroos had 15 shots to Thailand's three in the opening half, with two on target and four blocked.

Thailand looked unlucky not to be awarded a penalty when Teerasil, on a breakaway, was brought down inside the box by defender Trent Sainsbury.

Juric finally got the home side in front with his glancing header off a Mooy cross.

Thailand, who had only two points from their previous nine group games, rocked the Australians with an equaliser through Pokklaw in the 82nd minute.