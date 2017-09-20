Neuer injures his left foot again

Bayern Munich and Germany goalkeeper Manuel Neuer will be out of action until January after sustaining a foot injury for the second time in six months, the Bavarian club said yesterday.

Bayern said in a statement that the 31-year-old had suffered a "repeat hairline fracture of the metatarsal in his left foot" during a training session on Monday.

Early yesterday, he underwent surgery which involved setting the fracture with a plate, the club added.