Neuer in last-chance saloon

Workers fixing a picture of Germany goalkeeper Manuel Neuer, who has just returned to training after being injured in September, at the Football Museum of the German Football Federation.

Germany's first-choice goalkeeper Manuel Neuer was included in their preliminary World Cup squad yesterday, despite having been out of action since September but 2014 World Cup final scorer Mario Goetze was left out.

The 32-year-old Neuer suffered a broken bone in his foot and returned to training only days ago, but Germany coach Joachim Loew decided to take four goalkeepers to the training camp in the Italian Alps from May 23-June 5.

"We will see how it goes from day to day," Loew said after announcing his 27-man squad, which will be trimmed to 23.

"What is clear is that without match practice to go into a World Cup is not possible.

"He knows that. We will see at the end of the month or early June how things look and then we will have an honest discussion."

Loew left out Goetze, who scored the winning goal in the final against Argentina four years ago but has had a lacklustre season.

"We saw that it was not his season, not the normal form with his quality," Loew said.

"He has immense quality and he has proved this, but he was not in that form."

Fellow Borussia Dortmund player Marco Reus' hopes of making his first World Cup got a boost after he made the cut.

Reus, who missed half of this season through injury, was ruled out of the 2014 World Cup after being injured in Germany's last warm-up match.

He also missed Euro 2016 through injury.

"Marco is a special weapon, he has special gifts," Loew said of the forward.

"He has great intelligence in the game and, in the second half of the season, he was in really good form. I expect quite a bit from him for the tournament."

Loew also opted to stick with the experienced Mario Gomez as his second-choice striker behind Timo Werner and picked Freiburg's Nils Petersen ahead of Sandro Wagner.

The 30-year-old Wagner has scored four goals in his eight internationals and was part of last year's Confederations Cup-winning team.

Germany face Mexico, Sweden and South Korea in World Cup Group F.

Die Mannschaft's final warm-up games are against Austria on June 3 and Saudi Arabia on June 8.

Meanwhile, Loew has agreed to extend his contract with the world champions to 2022, he said yesterday.

The 58-year-old, whose current deal runs out in 2020, has been in charge for 12 years and, in 2014, led Germany to their fourth World Cup title.

"This is a big responsibility to continue developing players," he said.

"To work with the best players in Germany, then develop them and to make them better, to form a team that set the highest goals, this is what drives and still gives me joy."

Loew has been in charge for 160 matches, winning 106, more than any other Germany coach. He took over after the 2006 World Cup and has led his country to at least the semi-finals in all of the five major tournaments. - REUTERS

GERMANY'S PRELIMINARY SQUAD

GOALKEEPERS: Manuel Neuer (Bayern Munich), Marc-Andre ter Stegen (Barcelona), Kevin Trapp (Paris St Germain), Bernd Leno (Bayer Leverkusen)

DEFENDERS: Jerome Boateng, Mats Hummels, Joshua Kimmich, Niklas Suele (all Bayern), Matthias Ginter (Borussia Monchengladbach), Jonas Hector (Cologne), Marvin Plattenhardt (Hertha Berlin), Antonio Ruediger (Chelsea), Jonathan Tah (Leverkusen)

MIDFIELDERS: Toni Kroos (Real Madrid), Sami Khedira (Juventus), Leon Goretzka (Schalke 04), Mesut Oezil (Arsenal), Ilkay Guendogan (Manchester City), Sebastian Rudy (Bayern)

FORWARDS: Julian Brandt (Leverkusen), Julian Draxler (PSG), Mario Gomez (Stuttgart), Thomas Mueller (Bayern), Nils Petersen (Freiburg), Marco Reus (Borussia Dortmund), Leroy Sane (Man City), Timo Werner (RB Leipzig)