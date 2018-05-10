Neuer to miss rest of the season
Manuel Neuer has poured serious doubt on his World Cup chances after his Bayern Munich coach yesterday said Germany's No. 1 will not play again in the Bundesliga this season.
"I do not think it's imaginable that I go into such a tournament without match practice," the goalkeeper said on Tuesday.
Neuer, 32, has been sidelined by a fractured foot since last September and is running out of time to be fit for Germany's opening World Cup match against Mexico in Moscow on June 17.
Bayern boss Jupp Heynckes has ruled Neuer out of Bayern's final league game at home to VfB Stuttgart on Saturday, while back-up goalkeeper Sven Ulreich is also expected to start the German Cup final on May 19. - AFP
