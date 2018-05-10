Neuer to miss rest of the season

Manuel Neuer has poured serious doubt on his World Cup chances after his Bayern Munich coach yesterday said Germany's No. 1 will not play again in the Bundesliga this season.

"I do not think it's imaginable that I go into such a tournament without match practice," the goalkeeper said on Tuesday.

Neuer, 32, has been sidelined by a fractured foot since last September and is running out of time to be fit for Germany's opening World Cup match against Mexico in Moscow on June 17.