Never too late for Chelsea's Alonso, who earns first Spain call-up

Marcos Alonso is keen to prove himself at international level after the Chelsea defender earned his first senior Spain call-up for the upcoming friendlies against Germany and Argentina.

The left back, who joined Chelsea in 2016, has featured in 40 of the London side's 49 total fixtures this season, with his solid form rewarded by a place in coach Julen Lopetegui's 24-man squad.

Alonso, 27, said: "Whether it's late or not, the important thing is that I'm here... This is a reward for the work I've done in recent years."

Should Alonso earn his first cap, he would follow in the footsteps of both his grandfather and father in representing Spain at senior level.