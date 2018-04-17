New champions PSG must keep building: Emery

Paris Saint-Germain coach Unai Emery said the club must continue to strengthen as the French champions try to transform their dominance at home into success in the Champions League.

Angel di Maria and Giovani Lo Celso scored twice as PSG secured a fifth Ligue 1 title in six seasons yesterday morning (Singapore time) with a 7-1 rout of last year's champions Monaco.

Unai Emery's team blew Monaco away in a first-half blitz that saw PSG score four times in 14 minutes at the Parc des Princes, with Lo Celso striking either side of goals from Edinson Cavani and di Maria.

Rony Lopes pulled a goal back for Monaco as he scored for the eighth game in a row.

But di Maria added a fifth before Radamel Falcao turned into his own net and Julian Draxler struck late on as PSG romped to the club's seventh championship.

"Other teams have more titles than us. Monaco, Nantes, Saint-Etienne, Marseille, Lyon...

"But we must keep on building," Emery, who is likely to be replaced in the summer, told Canal+.

"There is a solid tool for the future, to remain number one in France and become that elsewhere with patience and hard work."