New City recruit Mendy is world's most expensive defender

Monaco fullback Benjamin Mendy yesterday signed a mega five-year contract with Manchester City, making him the world's most expensive defender.

The 23-year-old, who joined the French champions from Marseille last summer, has agreed a deal reported to be worth a record £52 million (S$92m) for a defender.

"I am absolutely delighted to be joining Manchester City," Mendy said.

"They are one of Europe's leading clubs and, in Pep Guardiola, they have a manager committed to playing attacking football.

"I am sure that over the next few years we will be successful."

Tottenham's Kyle Walker and goalkeeper Ederson are the other players to join a new-look City backline with Mendy's Monaco teammate Bernardo Silva coming in to bolster midfield.

Guardiola was desperate to add Mendy to his fullback options after releasing Gael Clichy, Bacary Sagna and Pablo Zabaleta this summer, but City's original £44.5m offer was rejected.

The former Barcelona and Bayern Munich boss had already lured England right back Walker to the Etihad Stadium in a deal which could be worth up to £54m and Monaco wanted a similar amount for Mendy.

The deal took a while to complete, but City's director of football, Txiki Begiristain, was pleased to have secured their first-choice target.

Mendy becomes City's fifth major signing of the summer and takes their spending to more than £200m.