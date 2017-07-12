New loan signing Rodriguez to feature for Bayern at ICC

Fans of Bayern Munich can look forward to seeing their new loan signing in action at the International Champions Cup (ICC) in Singapore later this month.

The Bundesliga champions announced yesterday that Colombia forward James Rodriguez has joined the club from Real Madrid on a two-year loan deal.

Rodriguez is set to link up with the Bayern squad immediately and travel with his new teammates on the club's tour of China and Singapore.

Bayern are one of three clubs playing at the ICC at the National Stadium from July 25 to 29.

The Bavarian giants, managed by former Real boss Carlo Ancelotti, will have the option to buy Rodriguez in 2019.

Ancelotti worked with the Colombian during what was probably his most productive season at the Bernabeu - his debut campaign in 2014-15 - and he will hope to get the best out of the 25-year-old once more.

Rodriguez had fallen out of favour at the Bernabeu to such an extent that he was left out of their squad for last month's Champions League final.

"We're delighted we've been able to complete this transfer," said Bayern chairman Karl-Heinz Rummenigge.

"Signing James Rodriguez was our coach Carlo Ancelotti's biggest wish, following their successful spell working together in Madrid.

"James is a very versatile player. He's a goalscorer himself, he sets up a lot of goals and, on top of that, he's great from set-pieces. There's no question that this transfer further increases the quality in our team."