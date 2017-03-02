New rules proposed to speed up golf

Golf rulemakers The R&A and United States Golf Association (USGA) yesterday unveiled a radical set of new rule proposals they hope will simplify the game and also speed up play.

The two bodies have proposed reducing the number of rules from 34 to 24, including being penalised for accidentally moving the ball marker on the green.

Another proposal is to reduce the search time for lost balls from five minutes to three, while allowing players to drop a ball from any height when taking relief, rather than shoulder-height as is the case at the moment.