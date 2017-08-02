New shoot-out format for EFL League Cup
The English Football League (EFL) is introducing a new ABBA format for penalty shoot-outs in its competitions for the 2017/18 season.
Already being trialled by Uefa, the system is based on the format used in tennis tie-breaks, with the team taking the first kick in each pair of kicks alternating.
Hence, it will be AB, BA, AB and so on, instead of the current AB, AB.
The EFL's trial of the format will apply to this season's League Cup, which kicks off next week; League Trophy, which features teams from the third and fourth tiers; and the play-offs. - PA SPORT