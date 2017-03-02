New two-year deal for rejuvenated Moses

Chelsea wingback Victor Moses has signed a two-year contract extension with the English Premier League leaders.

Moses, 26, returned to Stamford Bridge from a loan spell at West Ham last season and has established himself as a regular under new Blues manager Antonio Conte.

"I feel very excited. I am delighted to be here for another few years now and to sign a new deal," Moses said on the club's official website.

"Now, it is time to concentrate on the team and keep working hard to make sure we win games and try to win the Premier League this season."

Nigeria international Moses, who has agreed to extend his stay until 2021, believes Italian coach Conte has helped get the best out of his game.

"We are having a great season, I am enjoying my football and we have a good manager here who has given every single one of us confidence," Moses said.

"I just want to keep on enjoying it and working hard for the team."

Moses has started every Premier League match since Oct 1, when Conte switched to a 3-4-3 formation for the first time in the match against Hull City.

Chelsea technical director Michael Emenalo is confident that Moses has a big part to play at the west London club.

"Victor is enjoying an excellent season and, under Antonio's leadership, has proved to be an important member of the squad," Emenalo said.

"This new contract is testament to Victor's hard work and dedication to succeed at Chelsea, and we believe he will be a big part of our future success."

Moses, who has helped Chelsea open up a 10-point lead in the EPL, started his career at Crystal Palace and joined the Blues from Wigan in 2012.