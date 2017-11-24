New Zealand coach quits after failure to reach World Cup
New Zealand coach Anthony Hudson announced his resignation yesterday in the wake of the All Whites' failure to reach next year's World Cup.
Hudson's men fell at the last qualification hurdle when Peru beat them 2-0 on aggregate in Lima last week in a two-legged play-off.
In the 36-year-old Englishman's three years in charge, they could muster only one win in 16 attempts against non-Oceania teams.
He said: "I am proud of how far the team have come in the past three years and I hope that my time here has built the foundation for future success." - AFP
Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now