New Zealand coach quits after failure to reach World Cup

New Zealand coach Anthony Hudson announced his resignation yesterday in the wake of the All Whites' failure to reach next year's World Cup.

Hudson's men fell at the last qualification hurdle when Peru beat them 2-0 on aggregate in Lima last week in a two-legged play-off.

In the 36-year-old Englishman's three years in charge, they could muster only one win in 16 attempts against non-Oceania teams.