Newcastle draw 1-1 with Palace

The battle between English Premier League strugglers Crystal Palace and Newcastle United finished 1-1 last night.

Mohamed Diame gave visiting Newcastle the lead, tapping in Kenedy's 22nd-minute corner. Palace equalised in the 55th minute through a Luka Milivojevic penalty, after Ciaran Clark fouled Christian Benteke.

With the draw, Newcastle remained 16th, one point clear of the drop zone but two behind 14th-placed Palace.