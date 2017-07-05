Newcastle get French defender

French centre back Florian Lejeune has joined Newcastle United on a five-year deal from Spanish club Eibar, the EPL side announced yesterday.

The 26-year-old is the second off-season signing for the newly promoted side after midfielder Christian Atsu joined them on a four-year deal from Chelsea in May.

"I'm very happy to have signed. Newcastle United is a big club, and I'm very happy to be here," Lejeune said on Newcastle's website.