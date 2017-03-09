Newcastle's lead cut to three points

Newcastle's lead at the top of England's second-tier Championship was cut to three points, after they could only draw 0-0 at Reading yesterday morning (Singapore time).

Second-placed Brighton bounced back from successive defeats with a 2-0 win at bottom club Rotherham United, while third-placed Huddersfield Town beat Aston Villa 1-0.

Huddersfield trail Newcastle by nine points and Brighton by six, but have a game in hand, with the top two teams guaranteed automatic promotion.

"The main thing for us is we have to be happy to take seven points from the past three away games," Newcastle manager Rafael Benitez told the BBC.