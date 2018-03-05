Neymar to begin rehab after operation
Brazilian superstar Neymar had a successful operation on his broken foot, but it will be six weeks before knowing when he can train again.
Neymar, 26, was due to be discharged from the Mater Dei hospital in Belo Horizonte yesterday, 24 hours after the operation to repair a fractured fifth metatarsal in his right foot.
"The recovery time will depend on the player's recovery. In six weeks, we will make a new evaluation," said Brazil national team doctor Rodrigo Lasmar, who performed the operation. Earlier reports said he will be out for up to three months. - AFP
