Neymar claims ambition is the driving factor behind PSG move

Neymar posing with his No. 10 shirt and PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi at a press conference in Paris yesterday.

The world's most expensive footballer Neymar insists it was ambition and not the lure of riches that convinced him to swop Barcelona for Paris St Germain.

Brazil forward Neymar, 25, has signed a five-year deal with ambitious Ligue 1 club PSG after his legal representatives paid Barca 222 million euros (S$358m) to release him from his contract at the Nou Camp.

Neymar, who won the Champions League and two La Liga titles with Barca, will reportedly earn 30m euros net per year at PSG, or close to 600,000 euros each week after tax.

But the man hailed as "the best player in the world" by PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi stressed at a press conference at the Parc des Princes yesterday that his desire to help the French team achieve their dream of European glory was his guiding influence.

AMBITION

He said: "I wanted a new challenge. This was about ambition. My heart told me that it was time to sign for Paris St Germain. It was the right time to leave Barcelona and find new challenges.

"I was never motivated by money. I thought above all else about the happiness of my family, regardless of money. I regret that some people think this is the case."

Among the challenges he has signed up for at the Parc des Princes this term will be PSG's quest to reclaim the Ligue 1 title from Monaco, who denied the Parisian giants a fifth straight championship in May.

That mission starts at home to newly promoted Amiens tonight and Neymar is keen to get started.

"I'm ready," he said. "If I can play, why not?

"I will speak with the staff and wait for the green light, but this is what I love to do - play football."

When asked if he feels the burden of becoming the most valuable player of all time, surpassing Paul Pogba following his 105m-euro move to Manchester United last summer, Neymar cracked a joke.

He said: "It's not an extra burden. I weigh 69kg, and I'll remain at 69kg."

For PSG owner Al-Khelaifi, there were no second thoughts when it came to launching a historic bid for the striker who excelled alongside Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez - forming the "MSN" strike force - for four years at Barcelona.

"For me, Neymar is the best player in the world, so we wanted to have the best player in the world," he said. "Neymar came here to write new pages in the history of Paris St Germain.

"With him, our project will grow even stronger. The league will become more interesting for everyone.

"More transfers? The best player in the world is here. Let's enjoy Neymar."

When asked about the unprecedented transfer fee received by Barcelona, Al-Khelaifi added: "Today, it might seem expensive. But, in two years' time, it might not anymore.

"We will make money together in the coming years as it is a two-brand project. For me, it's a fantastic transfer.

"Concerning financial fair play, we have always been transparent."

Barcelona, meanwhile, have passed details of the deal to Uefa so the governing body might "determine the disciplinary responsibilities" concerning issues of financial fair play and adherence to European transfer rules.

When rumours of the big-money move emerged in France and Spain, Neymar managed to keep his counsel while he played dutifully for Barca on their pre-season tour of the United States.

Only weeks before the switch went through, Barca defender Gerard Pique posted a picture of himself with Neymar on Instagram with the caption: "Se queda" - meaning "he stays".

Neymar, who will play alongside fellow Brazilians Dani Alves and Thiago Silva at PSG, said of the Pique incident: "He published the picture but I'd asked him not to. I had not yet made my decision.

"He wanted to express his feelings and I respect him, he's a great friend.