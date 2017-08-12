Neymar cleared for PSG debut

Neymar is free to make his Paris St Germain debut at Guingamp on Monday morning (Singapore time) after Barcelona confirmed yesterday that the 222-million-euro (S$355.5m) cheque used to pay his buyout clause had cleared.

"The cheque has cleared and therefore puts in motion the process of the transfer," said a Barcelona club source.

The French Football Federation and French league (LFP) confirmed to AFP yesterday that they have received the player's transfer certificate from the Spanish Football Federation.

That will allow him to be registered for the game at the Stade du Roudourou.

"Neymar's contract will be ratified during the afternoon. He will be able to play on Sunday," said the LFP.