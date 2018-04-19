Neymar faces 'final exam' on May 17

Neymar is apprehensive about kicking a football again after three months.

Injured Brazil striker Neymar has targeted May 17 for a return to training and vowed to work harder than ever to be ready for this year's World Cup in Russia.

The Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar had an operation on his foot after being injured in a French league game against Marseille on Feb 25.

He has been receiving treatment in Brazil and expects to be training exactly a month before the five-time champions play their World Cup opener against Switzerland on June 17.

"I get my final exam, if I'm not mistaken, on May 17 and then I'll be free to play," he said at a news conference in Sao Paulo.

"I had an exam last week, it is all perfect, progressing well, so I hope that continues so I can get back as soon as possible...

"I am having treatment every day and, from the moment I start training, I am going to work harder than I ever worked because this is a dream that's coming up, it's a World Cup. I've waited four years for this chance, it's close and I hope to get there in great shape."

Neymar played for Brazil at the 2014 World Cup, but missed the catastrophic 7-1 semi-final defeat by Germany through injury.

Brazil struggled in the two years immediately after their home World Cup but have since rebounded and go to Russia as bookmakers' joint favourites, along with Germany.

Neymar, who became the world's most expensive footballer when he joined PSG from Barcelona for 222 million euros (S$360 million) last August, said he was apprehensive about kicking a ball again after nearly three months out, reported Reuters.

"I expect to go (to the World Cup) in a better state than before," he said.

"Of course, doubts exist and I feel them too sometimes, but that's normal for a guy who has had the first surgery of his career.

"It's very difficult for me not playing and not training.

"I have to work even harder but I am going to have enough time to arrive in form for the World Cup, to prepare.

"It was horrible getting injured but I am more rested, that's the upside. We have to see the positive side of things."

After opening their Group E World Cup campaign against Switzerland, Brazil face Costa Rica on June 22 and Serbia five days later.

DUGARRY BLAST

Meanwhile, Neymar has been blasted by former France international Christophe Dugarry, who has accused the Brazilian of "spitting" on PSG by missing the club's league-winning 7-1 victory over Monaco.

On his Instagram page, Neymar posted a picture of him playing online poker, with the match in the background, prompting Dugarry to launch a tirade.

"How can Neymar not be there for the title game, how can we give him the label of leader when he does not come to share that?" Dugarry said on RMC Sport radio.

"How can PSG accept something like that? How can he look at his teammates in the eyes by behaving like that?

"He is spitting on the club. I think it's barbaric."

Dugarry, who played for Barcelona, AC Milan and Marseille, believes that the superstar's mentality reflects what is preventing PSG from going far in Europe.