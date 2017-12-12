Neymar flies back to Brazil to attend to 'personal matters'
Paris Saint-Germain star Neymar is urgently travelling to Brazil due to "personal matters", the Brazilian company that manages the footballer's career said on Sunday.
Neymar is "coming to Brazil for personal matters", a source from NN Consultaria told AFP, without specifying whether the player had already arrived in South America or the specific reasons for the trip.
French radio station RMC Sport reported that Neymar flew to his native country on Saturday night after receiving "bad news involving his family". - AFP
Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now