Neymar to miss El Clasico

Neymar was sent off against Malaga on Sunday. PHOTO: AFP

Barcelona star Neymar will miss the clash with Real Madrid on April 24 after receiving a three-match ban following his red card against Malaga on Sunday.

The Brazilian forward had earned an automatic one-match suspension for two bookable offences, ruling him out of this Sunday morning's (Singapore time) home game with Real Sociedad.

However, his ban was extended because he had sarcastically applauded the fourth official as he walked down the tunnel, which means he will also miss the El Clasico date at the Bernabeu and the home game against Osasuna on April 27.